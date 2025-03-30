Kyle Palmieri News: One of each in loss

Palmieri scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Palmieri has three goals and three helpers over his last seven games, though two of those contests have been multi-point efforts. The 34-year-old is still one of the Islanders' more reliable scorers despite his lack of streaks recently. He's up to 23 goals, 47 points (nine on the power play), 151 shots on net, 51 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 73 games this season.