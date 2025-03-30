Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Palmieri headshot

Kyle Palmieri News: One of each in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Palmieri scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Palmieri has three goals and three helpers over his last seven games, though two of those contests have been multi-point efforts. The 34-year-old is still one of the Islanders' more reliable scorers despite his lack of streaks recently. He's up to 23 goals, 47 points (nine on the power play), 151 shots on net, 51 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 73 games this season.

Kyle Palmieri
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now