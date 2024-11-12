Kyle Palmieri News: One of each Tuesday

Palmieri scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Palmieri continues to excel in November, racking up three goals and four assists over six contests this month. He got the Islanders on the board in the second period and helped out on an Anders Lee tally to tie the game late in the third. Palmieri is up to seven tallies, seven helpers, 42 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating across 16 games this season while filling a second-line role.