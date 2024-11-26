Kyle Palmieri News: Scores 10th goal of season Monday
Palmieri scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Palmieri has found the back of the net in consecutive games for the first time since doing it on a back-to-back against the Devils and Panthers on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, respectively. He's up to 10 goals this season, and while the lack of game-to-game production could be an issue, Palmieri has found ways to remain productive in fantasy. He's up to six goals and 12 assists in 12 appearances this month.
