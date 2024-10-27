Kyle Palmieri News: Second straight two-point game

Palmieri notched one goal and one assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Palmieri found the back of the net roughly six minutes into the first period to give the Isles a 2-0 lead, and he'd later set Brock Nelson up to give New York a three-goal cushion. However, the Islanders would give up six unanswered goals the rest of the way, giving them a third loss over their last five contests. Palmieri has managed to stay productive, though, and he's posted back-to-back games with one goal and one assist. Through eight games, the 33-year-old forward has seven points, tallying four goals and three assists.