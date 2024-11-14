Kyle Palmieri News: Slides helper in win

Palmieri recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Palmieri continued his excellent November with a modest contribution, a secondary helper on Noah Dobson's first goal of the year. Through seven games this month, Palmieri has three goals and five helpers. The winger is up to 15 points, 44 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating over 17 appearances. The 33-year-old is playing a key role on offense and should be considered in most fantasy formats for his scoring alone.