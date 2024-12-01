Kyle Palmieri News: Supplies power-play assist

Palmieri had a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

The winger had gone two games without a point for just the third time all season. He snapped the short dry spell when he set up Anders Lee's second-period tally. Palmieri is up to 20 points (three on the power play), 56 shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 25 appearances this season. That would put him on pace to exceed the 60-point mark for the first time in his career, so it's fair to assume he'll slow down at some point. Until then, he's a solid depth winger for fantasy.