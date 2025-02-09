Kyle Palmieri News: Two points in defeat

Palmieri found the back of the net on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Palmieri has goals in back-to-back games and four of his last six. It's been a productive stretch for the right-shot winger, who has found the scoresheet in eight of his last 12 games. Given that he'll be an unrestricted free agent after this season, Palmieri could be a trade candidate for a contender looking to add some scoring, but New York's play out of the break and before the trade deadline will likely dictate how the club navigates its future. The 34-year-old has provided 16 goals and 37 points through 55 appearances in 2024-25.