Landon Sim headshot

Landon Sim News: Pens ELC with Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Sim signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Sim's deal will take effect next season, and he'll likely spend the entirety of the year developing with AHL Toronto. The 21-year-old contributed three goals over 13 games with the Marlies in 2025-26, and he also made 18 appearances for ECHL Cincinnati, chipping in two goals and six points. The 2022 sixth-round pick is the son of former NHL journeyman Jon Sim, who played 12 years in the league.

Landon Sim
Toronto Maple Leafs
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