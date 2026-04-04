Landon Slaggert News: Bags apple in win
Slaggert notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Slaggert has played in every game since the start of March, but he has just two points with 18 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-3 rating over 18 games in that span. The 23-year-old has mostly been confined to a fourth-line role during his run in the lineup. Slaggert is at a career-high seven points with 46 shots, 76 hits and a minus-1 rating through 49 appearances this season. Fantasy managers don't need to consider him this season, and it's unlikely he'll gain playing time in future years with the Blackhawks having a steady flow of prospects ready to push for his job.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landon Slaggert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landon Slaggert See More