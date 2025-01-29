Landon Slaggert News: Nets goal in NHL season debut

Slaggert scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Slaggert was scratched versus the Wild on Sunday right after his call-up, but he was in the lineup over Colton Dach on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Slaggert played on the third line and logged 11:30 of ice time. He had four points over 16 NHL outings in 2023-24. He'll be in the mix to pick up minutes that opened up following the Blackhawks' trade of Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Slaggert sit as a healthy scratch at times.