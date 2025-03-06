Fantasy Hockey
Landon Slaggert headshot

Landon Slaggert News: Picks up assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 9:51am

Slaggert recorded an assist, had one shot on goal and was a plus-1 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Slaggert picked up his first point in over a month with an assist on Ryan Donato's goal in the first period. After recording two points in his first three games and looking like he could help spark a dormant Chicago offense, the 22-year-old went pointless for nine straight subsequent games. Playing on Chicago's third line and averaging a mere 12:37 of ice time, Slaggert is not worth consideration in most formats.

Landon Slaggert
Chicago Blackhawks
