Landon Slaggert News: Pots goal Sunday
Slaggert scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.
Slaggert snapped a 10-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 23-year-old winger has been confined to a bottom-six role this season. He has matched his point total from last year (six) in 32 outings, adding 29 shots on net, 46 hits and 14 PIM.
