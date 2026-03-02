Landon Slaggert News: Pots goal Sunday

Landon Slaggert headshot

March 2, 2026

Slaggert scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.

Slaggert snapped a 10-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 23-year-old winger has been confined to a bottom-six role this season. He has matched his point total from last year (six) in 32 outings, adding 29 shots on net, 46 hits and 14 PIM.

