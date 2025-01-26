Landon Slaggert News: Recalled by Chicago

Slaggert was recalled from AHL Rockford on Sunday.

Slaggert signed a two-year contract extension with Chicago in October, but he hasn't yet suited up for the NHL club this year. He won't play in the team's home game against the Wild on Sunday but will give the Blackhawks additional depth at forward ahead of their three-game road trip. Over 16 appearances with Chicago last year, Slaggert logged a goal, three assists, 16 hits, six blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 11:16 of ice time.