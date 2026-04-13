Lane Hutson News: Adds pair of helpers

Hutson notched two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Hutson has a goal and four assists over his last six outings. The defenseman came away with his first power-play point since March 7 versus the Kings when he helped out on an Ivan Demidov tally in the second period. Hutson is at 12 goals, 66 helpers, 20 power-play points, 124 shots on net, 134 blocked shots and a plus-37 rating over 81 appearances in a standout second NHL campaign.