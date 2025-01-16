Lane Hutson News: Another day, another assist
Hutson recorded an assist, one shot on net, one block, one hit and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
Hutson's rising blast from the point was tipped in by Alex Newhook and gave Montreal the go-ahead goal midway through the third period. The helper gives him assists in six straight. During that stretch, the rookie blueliner has 10 points (nine assists), including two three-point efforts. His 36 points for the season leads all rookies and ranks tied for sixth overall among defensemen.
