Lane Hutson News: Buries goal Saturday
Hutson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.
Hutson had gone 14 games without a goal, though he still posed 10 assists in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 12 tallies this season, doubling his goal total from his Calder Trophy-winning campaign last year. He's at 74 points, 121 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and a plus-35 rating over 76 appearances, establishing himself as one of the best young blueliners in the league.
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