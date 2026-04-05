Lane Hutson headshot

Lane Hutson News: Buries goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Hutson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Hutson had gone 14 games without a goal, though he still posed 10 assists in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 12 tallies this season, doubling his goal total from his Calder Trophy-winning campaign last year. He's at 74 points, 121 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and a plus-35 rating over 76 appearances, establishing himself as one of the best young blueliners in the league.

Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens
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