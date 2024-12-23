Fantasy Hockey
Lane Hutson News: Extends point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 9:50pm

Hutson scored a goal on two shots and blocked a shot in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hutson threw a puck to the net that deflected off the stick of a Blue Jacket for Montreal's second goal. It was the second tally in the last five games for the rookie, who failed to score on 33 shots over the first 29 games. The goal extended Hutson's point streak to five games, during which he has two goals and five assists.

Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens
