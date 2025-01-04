Lane Hutson News: Finds scoresheet in win

Hutson logged an assist, two shots on net, one block and one hit in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Hutson quickly turned a Colorado offensive-zone turnover into a 2-on-1 opportunity for Montreal that resulted in a Cole Caufield tally. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for the rookie blueliner. Despite the mini-drought, Hutson remains third in the league among rookies with 27 points over 39 outings.