Lane Hutson News: First career NHL playoff goal
Hutson scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime to the Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
It was his first career NHL playoff goal, but it won't be the talented defender's last. Hutson scored with a one-timer from the point that somehow went through traffic and under Andrei Vasilevskiy's blocker arm. Hutson has a goal, assist and eight shots, including six Tuesday, in two postseason games.
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