Lane Hutson News: Helps on game-winner

Hutson had an assist, one shot on net and two blocks in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington.

The Capitals had the numbers during a rush in overtime, but Hutson broke up a pass that led to Montreal's 2-on-1 break and the game-winning goal by Nick Suzuki. After a four-game dry spell, Huston has points (one goal, four assists) in three consecutive games. The rookie blueliner ranks second on the team with 28 assists, including a team-high 13 on the power play.