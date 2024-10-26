Lane Hutson News: Logs assist in rebound effort

Hutson had an assist, one shot, three blocks, two hits and finished plus-1 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Hutson had the secondary helper on Montreal's game-winning goal, giving him five assists in eight games. Saturday was a valuable rebound effort for the rookie blueliner. He experienced some growing pains in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers, with a minus-4 rating and a bad giveaway that led to a goal. Hutson played on the second power-play unit against St. Louis, while Mike Matheson was on the top combination.