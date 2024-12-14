Fantasy Hockey
Lane Hutson headshot

Lane Hutson News: Nabs souvenir in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 9:13pm

Hutson scored a goal on one shot in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Hutson gave Montreal an early lead in the first period when his wrister from the circle beat Connor Hellebuyck glove side. It was the rookie defenseman's first NHL tally, and his teammates made sure he got the puck for his trophy case. He's been knocking on the door all season. Hutson has points in eight of the last night outings and is up to one goal and 19 assists through 30 appearances.

Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens
