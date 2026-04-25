Lane Hutson News: Nets game-winner in overtime
Hutson scored the game-winning goal, fired two shots on net, added three hits and blocked four shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3.
Hutson tallied on a blast from the point just 2:09 into the extra session to give the Canadiens the win and a 2-1 series lead. The 22-year-old defenseman has earned two goals, one assist, 10 shots on net, seven blocked shots and three hits over three playoff outings so far. The Canadiens will continue to lean heavily on their top blueliners, so expect Hutson to see lofty ice-time totals.
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