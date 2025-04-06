Lane Hutson News: Nets go-ahead goal in win

Hutson scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Hutson has racked up two goals and 12 assists over his last 12 contests. He gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead in the second period of Saturday's contest. Hutson leads all NHL rookies with 63 points (six goals, 57 assists), and he's earned 25 power-play points. His recent momentum is impressive, and it's linked with the Canadiens' push to take the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, which they currently have by a four-point margin over the Rangers. Hutson is definitely in the conversation for the Calder Trophy and continues to handle a top-four role pretty well at age 21.