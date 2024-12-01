Lane Hutson News: Nifty assist in loss

Hutson had an assist, two shots on goal, one block and one hit in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hutson's skills as a dangerous puck-handler has registered with opponents. During a sequence late in the third period, he drew attention from two New York defenders, before he deftly slipped a pass to Nick Suzuki for a game-tying goal. The rookie defenseman has helpers in two straight contests and 13 overall in 23 outings.