Lane Hutson News: Plates two helpers in win

Hutson dished two assists, took two shots on net, and made two blocks during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Hutson provided helpers on Montreal's second and third goals of the night. The 21-year-old blueliner is up to 42 assists, 46 points, 70 shots on net and 85 blocks in 60 appearances this season. With 42 helpers, Hutson ranks fifth among all defensemen in assists and is tied for 20th among all skaters. The former second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is having a standout rookie season and is competing against San Jose's Macklin Celebrini and Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov as the likely favorites for this year's Calder Trophy. If he can maintain his current form and stay healthy, Hutson is a shoo-in to be a nominee for the award at the end of this season.