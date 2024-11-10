Lane Hutson News: Pockets power-play helper

Hutson notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hutson isn't scoring an outrageous pace -- he opened the season with four helpers over three games, but he's added just four more assists since. The 20-year-old is at a minus-8 rating, 11 shots on net, 12 hits and 25 blocked shots over 15 appearances. He's still seeing top-four minutes, but it's clear he still has some lessons to learn on defense even as his high-end offensive skills help him stay in the lineup.