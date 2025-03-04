Fantasy Hockey
Lane Hutson News: Point streak at five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Hutson pocketed two power-play assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Both points came in the first period as Montreal surged to a 3-0 lead that the team nearly squandered. Hutson has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the 21-year-old blueliner continues to build on a breakout rookie campaign that has seen him amass four goals and 48 points through 61 appearances.

