Lane Hutson headshot

Lane Hutson News: Point streak up to eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Hutson registered an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Hutson helped out on Juraj Slafkovsky's goal in the third period, which tied the game at 4-4. This extended Hutson's point streak to eight games (one goal, 11 assists). The 20-year-old defenseman has yet to hit the rookie wall, putting up 38 points, 52 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 46 appearances in a top-pairing role.

Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens
