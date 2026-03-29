Lane Hutson headshot

Lane Hutson News: Registers pair of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Hutson logged two assists, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Hutson has earned four helpers over his last four games. He's gone 11 games without a power-play point, but he has nine assists and a plus-6 rating in that span, showing he can contribute at a high level at even strength. Hutson is up to 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists), 119 shots on net, 121 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating through 73 appearances on the year.

Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lane Hutson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lane Hutson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
12 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
19 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
20 days ago