Lane Hutson headshot

Lane Hutson News: Scores with man advantage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Hutson scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Hutson has four points over his last six games, and he's earned three of them on the power play. The 21-year-old provided an insurance tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Hutson has already proven himself an adept scoring threat from the back end, earning four goals, 39 assists and 19 power-play points across 58 appearances. He's added 67 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-17 rating -- while he's making an effort and playing big minutes, he still has some work to do in his own zone.

Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens
