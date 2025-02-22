Fantasy Hockey
Lane Hutson headshot

Lane Hutson News: Slings power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hutson logged a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Hutson set up a Patrik Laine tally in the first period, which ended up being the game-winner. With three helpers over six contests in February, Hutson has had a decent month, though he's certainly not playing at his best. He's also gone minus-3 in that span. For the season, the 21-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, 39 assists (18 on the power play), 66 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 57 outings. He may not win it, but he should be in the Calder Trophy conversation.

