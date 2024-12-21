Lane Hutson News: Stays hot in win

Hutson recorded a power-play assist and at even-strength helper in Saturday's 5-1 win Detroit.

Hutson had a pair of the assists in the first period, extending a current point streak to four games, during which the rookie blueliner has six points. Going back a bit further, Hutson has points in 14 points over the last 11 outings. He leads Montreal in assists (24) and power-play helpers (12).