Lane Hutson News: Three-point burst Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hutson scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Hutson had gone six contests without a multi-point effort, though he still got on the scoresheet in five of them. He played a key role in this high-scoring game, scoring in the first period and setting up both of Cole Caufield's tallies as part of a rally in the third. Hutson is up to 11 goals, 63 points (18 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating over 61 appearances. His 66-point rookie campaign was no fluke -- Hutson is among the best offensive defensemen in the league at just 22 years old.

