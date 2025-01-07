Lane Hutson News: Three-point effort Monday

Hutson scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

It's the first three-point performance of the rookie's career, although Hutson needed a little help on the goal -- his passing attempt from the corner instead deflected into the back of the net off Quinn Hughes' skate. Hutson has three multi-point efforts in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's popped for two goals and 10 points, including six power-play helpers.