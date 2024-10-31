Lane Hutson News: Two assists in loss

Hutson recorded two assists, one block and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Hutson was all smiles and accepted glove bumps from teammates for what was nearly his first NHL goal; however, video review confirmed the path of his shot was altered by Brendan Gallagher. The rookie blueliner, who had just one point over the previous seven games, recorded his third two-assist game through 11 outings.