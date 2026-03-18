Lane Hutson headshot

Lane Hutson News: Two helpers against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Hutson picked up two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

The star blueliner had a hand in Montreal's final two tallies, including Cole Caufield's OT winner. Hutson has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven of eight March games, piling up one goal and 10 points, and for the season he remains on pace for his first 80-point campaign with 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists) in 67 contests.

Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens
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