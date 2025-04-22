Lane Hutson News: Two helpers in Game 1 loss

Hutson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Canadiens rallied from a 2-0 deficit, but Alex Ovechkin ended any thoughts of an upset with the OT winner. Hutson put his name in the record books with an incredible rookie season, and the 21-year-old blueliner will be key to any chances of a Montreal comeback in the series, beginning with Game 2 on Wednesday.