Lane Pederson headshot

Lane Pederson News: Three more points Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Pederson scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 6-3 win over the Providence on Wednesday.

Pederson has four goals and five assists over his last six outings. The veteran forward is up to 22 goals and 45 points across 56 contests for the Phantoms this season, his first year with the team. He's just been an AHL veteran in the Flyers' organization this season, aside from an NHL stint in late January.

Lane Pederson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lane Pederson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lane Pederson See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
167 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
January 3, 2023
FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
December 29, 2022
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
December 27, 2022