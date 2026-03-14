Lane Pederson headshot

Lane Pederson News: Three-point effort for Phantoms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Pederson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Lehigh Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Pederson has six points over his last four contests. For the season, he's up to 21 goals, 42 points and a minus-5 rating through 54 appearances. He went scoreless over a five-game stint with the Flyers in January.

Lane Pederson
Philadelphia Flyers
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