Lane Pederson News: Three-point effort for Phantoms

Pederson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Lehigh Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Pederson has six points over his last four contests. For the season, he's up to 21 goals, 42 points and a minus-5 rating through 54 appearances. He went scoreless over a five-game stint with the Flyers in January.