Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lars Eller headshot

Lars Eller Injury: Set to miss time with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Eller was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 17, due to an illness, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Spencer Carbery said that Eller saw a doctor Thursday who revealed that the 35-year-old is dealing with an illness that will force him to miss some time. Eller will be sidelined for the Capitals' final three games before the league's Christmas break, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return before the end of the calendar year. Over 33 appearances between Pittsburgh and Washington this year, Eller has totaled six goals, seven assists, 27 hits and 20 PIM while averaging 14:56 of ice time.

Lars Eller
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now