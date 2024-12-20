Lars Eller Injury: Set to miss time with illness

Eller was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 17, due to an illness, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Spencer Carbery said that Eller saw a doctor Thursday who revealed that the 35-year-old is dealing with an illness that will force him to miss some time. Eller will be sidelined for the Capitals' final three games before the league's Christmas break, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return before the end of the calendar year. Over 33 appearances between Pittsburgh and Washington this year, Eller has totaled six goals, seven assists, 27 hits and 20 PIM while averaging 14:56 of ice time.