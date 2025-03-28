Lars Eller News: Chips in with assist

Eller logged an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Eller has three assists over 13 outings in March. The 35-year-old remains in a bottom-six role, and while he's on the third line, Nic Dowd often gets more ice time as a shutdown center. Eller has produced 22 points, 89 shots on net, 46 hits, 32 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 70 appearances between the Capitals and Penguins this season.