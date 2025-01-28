Lars Eller News: Deals assist in win

Eller recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Eller set up Aliaksei Protas' breakaway tally in the third period. It's been an acceptable month for Eller, who has two goals and two assists over 13 appearances in January while filling his usual third-line role. The center is at 17 points, 63 shots on net, 37 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 48 appearances between the Capitals and the Penguins this season.