Lars Eller News: Dealt to Washington

Eller was traded from the Penguins to the Capitals on Tuesday in exchange for 2027 third-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

This deal makes more sense for the Capitals than it does for the Penguins, as Eller will end the revolving the door of Michael Sgarbossa and Hendrix Lapierre at third-line center in Washington. The 35-year-old Eller had seven points, 27 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances this season, and while the scoring pace is unlikely to change, his non-scoring production could improve in a better team situation. This will be Eller's second stint with the Capitals after spending parts of seven seasons with the team from 2016-2023.