Lars Eller headshot

Lars Eller News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Eller scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Eller had gone 34 games since his last goal, which also came against the Flames on Oct. 30. The 36-year-old center is filling a fourth-line role with limited ice time, averaging 11:43 per game, his lowest mark since his first full campaign. Eller has three goals, 10 points, 44 shots on net, 34 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 47 appearances. Given his lack of offense, he's not an option for most fantasy formats.

Lars Eller
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
