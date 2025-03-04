Fantasy Hockey
Lars Eller headshot

Lars Eller News: High shot volume in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Eller recorded five shots on goal and blocked a shot, but he held a minus-1 rating in Monday's 5-4 shootout victory against the Senators.

Since scoring goals in back-to-back games in early February, Eller has not recorded a point and has a minus-2 rating on a Capitals team that leads the Eastern Conference. It's certainly encouraging that after Monday's performance, the 35-year-old has 10 shots on goal in his last five games. However, when you factor in the fact that Eller is on pace to average his lowest ice time since his rookie season, the upside is very limited.

