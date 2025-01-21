Lars Eller News: Nabs helper Tuesday

Eller recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Eller had a shot attempt ping off the post but straight to Pierre-Luc Dubois, who made no mistake on the second attempt. The helper ended Eller's four-game slump. The 35-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent offense, but that's not unusual for a depth player who tends to focus more on defense. Overall, Eller has 16 points, 58 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-4 rating over 45 contests between the Capitals and the Penguins this season.