Lars Eller News: Pots two goals

Eller tallied two goals, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Eller netted the tying goal late in the first period and salted the game with an empty-netter as the Capitals took down the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. The 35-year-old is up to three points in five games since returning the Capitals, but he may not have much to offer from a fantasy perspective as long as he's outside of precious top-six minutes.