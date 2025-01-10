Lars Eller News: Scores in loss

Eller scored a goal on one shot and had one hit in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.

Eller knotted the game at 2-2 early in the third period, beating rookie netminder Jakub Dobes to the glove side. It was his fourth goal since joining the Capitals in mid-November and just his second tally in the last 17 outings. The 35-year-old center, who entered Friday averaging 12:49 TOI per game with the Capitals, does not get as many shifts as he did with the Penguins (16:25 per game).