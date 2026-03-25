Lars Eller headshot

Lars Eller News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Eller scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Eller's goal was the game-winner, which came at 11:05 of the second period. He has a goal and an assist over his last two contests after going seven outings without a point. The 36-year-old center is up to 13 points, 61 shots on net, 46 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 57 appearances this season, mainly in a fourth-line role.

Lars Eller
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Eller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Eller See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, November 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, November 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
125 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
174 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
181 days ago
NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Jan. 8
NHL
NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Jan. 8
Author Image
AJ Scholz
January 8, 2025
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, November 22
NHL
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, November 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
November 22, 2024