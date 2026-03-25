Lars Eller News: Scores in Tuesday's win
Eller scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
Eller's goal was the game-winner, which came at 11:05 of the second period. He has a goal and an assist over his last two contests after going seven outings without a point. The 36-year-old center is up to 13 points, 61 shots on net, 46 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 57 appearances this season, mainly in a fourth-line role.
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